Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Short Interest Down 7.7% in October

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $4.86 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLDE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 9,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $37,532.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,422,239 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,288.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Brandon A. Keene sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 348,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 9,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $37,532.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,422,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,288.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,506 shares of company stock worth $296,509. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,927,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after buying an additional 50,669 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,808,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after buying an additional 50,255 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 382,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

