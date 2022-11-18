Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $69.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SQ. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. Block has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $237.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Block will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $1,652,602.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,698,651.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $1,652,602.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,198 shares of company stock valued at $21,272,681 in the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Comerica Bank raised its position in Block by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 988.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Block by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Block by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 302,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,025,000 after acquiring an additional 70,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

