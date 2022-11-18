Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Booking by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Booking by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,638,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on BKNG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,441.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,940.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,816.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,924.87. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $37.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.