Brandon F. Lombardi Sells 12,612 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 12,612 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $424,519.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,829. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.42. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $35.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Several analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Northcoast Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

