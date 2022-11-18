BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Up 2.3%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.19. 58,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,781,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on BRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.
BRF Stock Down 5.3 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF
About BRF
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

