BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Up 2.3%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.19. 58,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,781,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in BRF by 31.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 577,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,628 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BRF by 39.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in BRF during the first quarter worth about $596,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in BRF during the first quarter worth about $19,709,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in BRF during the first quarter worth about $414,000. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

