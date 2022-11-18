Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) PT Lowered to $1.20 at Citigroup

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $2.25 to $1.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.52.

Bright Health Group Price Performance

NYSE:BHG opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.14. Bright Health Group has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 161.46% and a negative net margin of 26.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Health Group will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 303,307 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $291,174.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 885,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,707.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Health Group by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,799,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Health Group by 888.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,149,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bright Health Group by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,316,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,868 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,001,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,494,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

