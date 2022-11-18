Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Craig Hallum

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BWEN. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadwind from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Broadwind from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Broadwind Price Performance
Shares of BWEN opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Broadwind Company Profile
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadwind (BWEN)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.