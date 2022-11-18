Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Craig Hallum

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BWEN. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadwind from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Broadwind from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Broadwind Price Performance

Shares of BWEN opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Broadwind Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadwind in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

