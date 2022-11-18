Brokerages Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Price Target at $41.28

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.89.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $5,406,405.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,386,271.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $5,406,405.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,386,271.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FL opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.33. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

