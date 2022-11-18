Brokers Offer Predictions for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eagle Point Credit’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eagle Point Credit’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ECC stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $456.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is -67.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Stories

