Brokers Offer Predictions for Metacrine, Inc.'s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2022

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCRGet Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Metacrine in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metacrine’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Metacrine’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Metacrine Stock Up 4.1 %

MTCR opened at $0.46 on Friday. Metacrine has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 22.29 and a current ratio of 12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.

Insider Transactions at Metacrine

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 123,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $52,060.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,848,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,432.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 971,679 shares of company stock valued at $350,865. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metacrine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the first quarter worth $1,793,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Metacrine by 39.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 165,740 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Metacrine by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About Metacrine



Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

