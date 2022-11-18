Brokers Offer Predictions for Metacrine, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Metacrine in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Metacrine’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Metacrine’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Get Metacrine alerts:

Metacrine Stock Up 4.1 %

MTCR opened at $0.46 on Friday. Metacrine has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 22.29 and a current ratio of 12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.

Insider Transactions at Metacrine

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metacrine

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 123,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $52,060.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,848,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,432.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 971,679 shares of company stock valued at $350,865. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the first quarter worth $1,793,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Metacrine by 39.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 165,740 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Metacrine by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About Metacrine

(Get Rating)

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.