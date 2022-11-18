Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,964,000 after buying an additional 4,943,494 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,642,000 after purchasing an additional 272,990 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,766,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,020,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,405,000 after purchasing an additional 774,602 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average of $46.13. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,598,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $117,322,892 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

