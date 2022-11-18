BTIG Research Lowers Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Price Target to $4.00

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mustang Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 9.96. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 16.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 43,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 42.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mustang Bio by 105.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,470 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mustang Bio by 471.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44,312 shares during the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Further Reading

