Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 2,075.04 ($24.38) and last traded at GBX 2,060 ($24.21), with a volume of 144376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,043 ($24.01).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRBY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($24.09) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($23.50) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.09) to GBX 1,730 ($20.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,886 ($22.16).

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64. The firm has a market cap of £7.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,084.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,847.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,737.47.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

