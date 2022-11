BWP Trust (OTC:BUNNF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BWP Trust (OTC:BUNNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Established and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in 1998 (see prospectus), BWP Trust (BWP or the Trust) is a real estate investment trust investing in and managing commercial properties throughout Australia. The majority of the Trust's properties are large format retailing properties, in particular, Bunnings Warehouses, leased to Bunnings Group Limited (Bunnings).

