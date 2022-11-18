BWP Trust (OTC:BUNNF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BWP Trust (OTC:BUNNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
BWP Trust Price Performance
Shares of BUNNF opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. BWP Trust has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $3.10.
About BWP Trust
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BWP Trust (BUNNF)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for BWP Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWP Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.