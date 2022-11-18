Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Trading 4.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock to $32.00. The company traded as high as $26.39 and last traded at $26.39. 217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 130,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CDRE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cadre in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Cadre from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Cadre in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Get Cadre alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Price Performance

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $985.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.05%.

About Cadre

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.