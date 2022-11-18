Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,998 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 3.9% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Cameco

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

