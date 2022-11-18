Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 443.48% from the company’s current price.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

CADL stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. Candel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $53.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADL. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 17,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,408,000. Institutional investors own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.