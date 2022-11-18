Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the October 15th total of 41,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 627,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 19,896 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 66.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

About Canopy Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $4.13 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $13.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

