Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the company will earn ($2.72) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.61). The consensus estimate for Aziyo Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.60) per share.

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Aziyo Biologics Stock Down 7.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aziyo Biologics

NASDAQ:AZYO opened at $7.64 on Friday. Aziyo Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aziyo Biologics stock. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,109,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,839 shares during the quarter. Aziyo Biologics comprises approximately 1.7% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 8.18% of Aziyo Biologics worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aziyo Biologics

(Get Rating)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.