Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.96) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.38). The consensus estimate for Harpoon Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HARP. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics to $1.50 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Harpoon Therapeutics Trading Down 6.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HARP opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.55. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 49,467 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 106,161 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 34,578 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

See Also

