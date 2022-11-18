Capital One Financial Comments on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $24.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $23.96. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $24.91 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $161.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.48 and its 200 day moving average is $135.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $168.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,022,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33,853.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 787,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,848,000 after acquiring an additional 785,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after acquiring an additional 775,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after acquiring an additional 755,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,637,000 after acquiring an additional 584,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

