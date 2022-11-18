CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Lowered to $19.00 at BTIG Research

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.59.
CarGurus Stock Performance
NASDAQ CARG opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.63. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.
About CarGurus
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.
