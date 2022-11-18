CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Lowered to $19.00 at BTIG Research

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.59.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ CARG opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.63. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

About CarGurus

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 638,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after buying an additional 69,264 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 28,763 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 580.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,395,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 292.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.