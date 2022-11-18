Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $256.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $256.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
CASY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.63.
Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $237.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.25. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $241.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.22%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores
In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 454 shares in the company, valued at $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
