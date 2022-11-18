CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Price Target Cut to $10.00

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at BTIG Research from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 434.76% from the stock’s current price.

CASI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

CASI stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.43. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.

In related news, Director James Huang bought 23,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $79,943.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 194,221 shares in the company, valued at $672,004.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 120,094 shares of company stock worth $463,984 in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

