CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of CDW worth $33,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in CDW by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of CDW by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $183.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

