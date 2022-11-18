Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Update

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the October 15th total of 48,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $226.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.25. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $23.99.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

CVCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 99,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.5% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 225,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 98,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.