Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Trading Up 3.8%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.48. 1,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 78,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IPSC shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Century Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Century Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 53,031 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 161,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 22.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 102,978 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

