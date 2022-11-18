Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Trading Up 3.8%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.48. 1,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 78,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.
A number of equities analysts have commented on IPSC shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Century Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.38.
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
