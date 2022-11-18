Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 2,677 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE stock opened at $129.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.13 and its 200-day moving average is $112.10. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $132.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

