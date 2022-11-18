Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 5,966 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after buying an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after buying an additional 157,305 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,375.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 45,415 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,942,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 33,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $51.52 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

