Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 873 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Assurant by 32.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.20.

Assurant Price Performance

Assurant Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $123.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Assurant’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.