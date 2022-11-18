Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $97,000.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.03.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st.

