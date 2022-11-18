Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,367 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 27,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 314,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

SHG opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average of $28.04. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 22.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shinhan Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.