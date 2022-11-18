Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,194 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KB. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,243,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,464,000 after acquiring an additional 218,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,327,000 after buying an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 786,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,423,000 after buying an additional 25,686 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after buying an additional 107,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,344,000 after acquiring an additional 278,345 shares during the period. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
KB Financial Group Price Performance
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Research analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.
About KB Financial Group
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
