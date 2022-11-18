Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,891 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in NICE in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NICE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.38.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE opened at $200.66 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $164.65 and a one year high of $312.00. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.18 and a 200-day moving average of $200.55.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. NICE had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Profile

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.