Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,476 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 409.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.42.

NYSE:CMS opened at $58.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.93. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $73.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

