Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 453.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,240 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 21.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 106,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 33,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ING. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.11) to €13.00 ($13.40) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.46) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.46) to €15.80 ($16.29) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.20) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

