Cerity Partners LLC Buys 1,002 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at $1,134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 36.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.58.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $155.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.12 and a 12-month high of $178.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

