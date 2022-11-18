Cerity Partners LLC Buys 3,735 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 65.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.39) to GBX 1,150 ($13.51) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,120.00.

National Grid Trading Down 1.1 %

National Grid Increases Dividend

NGG stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.06. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $2.0929 dividend. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

About National Grid

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.