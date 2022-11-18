Cerity Partners LLC Buys 444 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 16,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 95,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 708,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SWK shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Vertical Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company's stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $80.50 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $196.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

