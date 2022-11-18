Cerity Partners LLC Buys 54,240 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,240 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Comerica Bank grew its stake in ING Groep by 3.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 21.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 13.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 106,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 33,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ING stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ING Groep Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on ING. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut their target price on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.43) to €12.50 ($12.89) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.46) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.11) to €13.00 ($13.40) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.92) to €14.00 ($14.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.