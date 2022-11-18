Cerity Partners LLC Buys 724 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.33.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $309.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.89. The company has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $179.96 and a 12-month high of $318.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

