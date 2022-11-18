Cerity Partners LLC Buys 846 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Charter Communications by 196.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Charter Communications Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $384.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $693.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.35.
Charter Communications Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.