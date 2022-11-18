Cerity Partners LLC Buys 846 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Charter Communications by 196.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $384.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $693.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.35.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.