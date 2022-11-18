Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,707 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.14.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.4 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $183.10 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.