Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 59,234 Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 59,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,005 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grifols by 17.7% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,089,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,065 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in Grifols during the first quarter valued at about $10,531,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,857,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,737,000 after buying an additional 871,999 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Grifols by 304.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,007,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after acquiring an additional 758,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Grifols from €20.00 ($20.62) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Grifols in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Grifols from €11.50 ($11.86) to €10.30 ($10.62) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Grifols from €16.00 ($16.49) to €8.00 ($8.25) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grifols has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Grifols Price Performance

Grifols Company Profile

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. Grifols, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

