Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 12.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 930.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 174.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 83.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $139.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of -185.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $274.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.29.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

