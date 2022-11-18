Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 15.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,096,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ POOL opened at $319.60 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.10.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.50.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.