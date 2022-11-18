Cerity Partners LLC Has $637,000 Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $289.80 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $403.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus cut their price target on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.73.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

