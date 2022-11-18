Cerity Partners LLC Has $637,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $289.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.10. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $403.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.73.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

