Cerity Partners LLC Has $664,000 Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 6,085.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,915 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Block by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after purchasing an additional 796,675 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 209,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,344,000 after purchasing an additional 122,440 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Block by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 860,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after buying an additional 96,369 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Block by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 963,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,699,000 after buying an additional 87,461 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Block from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Block to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

Shares of Block stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $237.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average is $70.47.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $2,218,137.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,858,701.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $2,218,137.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $30,858,701.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,198 shares of company stock worth $21,272,681. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

