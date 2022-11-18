Cerity Partners LLC Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,396.64, for a total transaction of $13,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,646 shares of company stock valued at $25,747,431 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,388.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,225.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1,236.80. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.